Filmmakers praise Big Sky Documentary Film Festival experience

MISSOULA- As the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival draws to a close on Sunday, festival officials and filmmakers say that this festival experience is unlike any other.
After almost ten days of film premieres, filmmakers workshops, and exclusive festival parties, festival officials say the 16th year of the festival is considered a box office hit.
"The reactions from everybody seems to be off the chart so I would say we are having an excellent, excellent festival,” said festival Media Director, Nick Davis.
Filmmakers that attend the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival say the festival unique, and that the fans and attendees bring a lot to the experience.
"To me personally, the audience here is always so good. People are always really excited about film, they're really engaged,” said filmmaker, Nic Davis.
When filmmakers travel from all over the world to come to Missoula, they don’t just come to watch films, but to learn and network with the best of the best.
"Just the opportunity for education with the Docshop, I was in the doc shop pretty much all week,
I was parked in the Docshops, the networking is fantastic, you never feel like you get lost in a sea of people, it's pretty intimate,” said filmmaker, Andy Sarjahani.
With Sunday being the last day of the festival, the festival will hold screenings of the four award winners, and the made in Montana shorts block. For more information on screening times you can click here.