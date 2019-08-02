FRENCHTOWN - A fifth wheel was destroyed and a family dog is believed dead after a fire on Ursus Way.
Firefighters say the fire started by burning a fifth-wheel RV and a car, and spread to half an acre of grass. It's unclear where the fire originated.
A family dog is believed to have died in the fire, and the camper is a total loss.
The Frenchtown Rural Fire District says help is on the way from Missoula Rural Fire and the state Department of Natural Resources to make sure the fire is completely out, as winds are picking up and the area is dry.