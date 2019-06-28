LOLO - If you're looking to find some treasures in the Treasure State this weekend, the 50-mile garage sale in the Bitterroot might be the place to go.
The garage sale stretches from Lolo to Darby and follows U.S. Highway 93. Bright orange 50-mile garage sale signs will guide you through over 250 stands made up of people either de-cluttering their homes or small specialty businesses selling their merchandise.
Whether you're hunting for an antique dining room table or you just happen onto your new favorite coat, the 50 mile garage sale will have a lot of one-of-a-kind things to offer.
"A sale like this, it's a place to let it go and pass it on to the next person," said Amy E. Smith, vendor and owner of Curb Traders.
Smith started Curb Traders, a start-up vintage clothing and antiques business, because she has always loved clothes and finding unique treasures through thrifting for herself. Through her sales, she says she is able to share that same joy and thrill with her community.
"I want to make somebody happy with an orange lamp that they haven't seen since their childhood in the 70s, they just get so ecstatic. Whatever they want, whatever I can do to help them enjoy their finds, makes me happy," Smith said.
Smith is just one of the unique sellers at the 50 mile garage sale that will open up their home for the community to possibly find their new favorite furniture or clothing piece.
The 50-mile garage sale runs on June 28 and 29, from 8 AM-4 PM, rain or shine.
It's also not too late to register as a vendor - Registration can be done online at this link.