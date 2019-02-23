Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...LIGHT SNOW THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. UP TO 4 INCHES ACCUMULATION. HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE MONDAY TO TUESDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 9 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MAINLY SOUTHERN BITTERROOT VALLEY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...BOTH MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS FOR MONDAY TO TUESDAY. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. * WINDS...GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS WILL APPROACH 25 TO 35 MPH AT TIMES THROUGH HELLGATE CANYON AND EAST MISSOULA. SNOWFALL AMOUNTS IN AREAS WITH GUSTY WINDS WILL BE SUPPRESSED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY ALONG HIGHWAY 93 FROM LOLO SOUTH THROUGH DARBY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...LIGHT SNOW THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. UP TO 4 INCHES ACCUMULATION. HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE MONDAY TO TUESDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 9 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MAINLY SOUTHERN BITTERROOT VALLEY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...BOTH MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS FOR MONDAY TO TUESDAY. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING. * WINDS...GUSTY EASTERLY WINDS WILL APPROACH 25 TO 35 MPH AT TIMES THROUGH HELLGATE CANYON AND EAST MISSOULA. SNOWFALL AMOUNTS IN AREAS WITH GUSTY WINDS WILL BE SUPPRESSED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY ALONG HIGHWAY 93 FROM LOLO SOUTH THROUGH DARBY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&