Famous fire scientist hosts four lectures on fire season safety

MISSOULA- Warming temperatures means wildfire season is not far off, and Missoula County and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are already preparing residents for fire season by hosting a series of lectures.
This series of four lectures will give Montanans more knowledge on preventative steps they can take to keep their homes and other structures safe during fire season.
Resound scientist Jack Cohen spent most of his life developing a concept called Home Ignition Zone, which is the 0 to 100 feet that determines ignitability of a house or structure.
Emergency management officials say that living in western Montana, residents can never be too prepared.
"Wildfire is a part of our eco system here it’s just like hurricanes in Florida and tornadoes in the Midwest, you live in western Montana, you live with wildfire and so it’s important for communities and residents to know that they do have a threat and there is ways to mitigate that threat, “said , Wildlife Preparedness Coordinator for Missoula County Office of Emergency Management.
Each lecture lasts between an hour to an hour and a half, and holds the same information. Officials encourage the public to come listen to Jack Cohen at least once before the wild fire season begins.
The next three lectures will be held April 8th at the University of Montana’s UC Theater, April 17th at the Best Western Inn on Grant Creek Road, and May 8th at Target Range School.