MISSOULA - A family lost their home to a fire Wednesday afternoon in East Missoula.
East Missoula Rural Fire Chief Justin Shaffer said he received multiple calls of a house fire around 4:30 PM Wednesday.
The mother and four children who were inside when the fire started, escaped unharmed.
Shaffer said the fire started in the back of the house and moved forward. Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the blaze.
"As of now we are still in in the investigation process doesn’t look like any foul play or anything suspicious with this fire at this point but we are working with the Montana State Fire Marshal’s office with this investigation," Shaffer said.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire including East Missoula Rural Fire and Missoula Rural Fire Departments.
The Red Cross stepped up to provide temporary housing for the family.