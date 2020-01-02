MISSOULA - A family of five walked away with only minor injuries after their car rolled down an embankment on Blue Mountain.
The Montana Highway Patrol said they family was driving on Forest Road 365 just off Blue Mountain Road when they hit a patch of ice and lost control.
The car landed on its side after rolling down the ravine. Two adults, three kids, and two dogs were all able to make it out thanks to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol.
MHP wants to advise drivers to avoid the area and to stay off steep icy roads.