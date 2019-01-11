MISSOULA- After shutting its doors in 2018, Missoula’s Families First Children’s Museum is now bringing learning to you with its newest initiative called Community Connections.
Partnering with local businesses, the museum is up different workshops covering a wide array of educational topics.
Friday, organizers collaborated with the Humane society of western Montana and the Missoula Public Library for its inaugural event.
Kids played with pets, as well as learn the ins-and-outs of what goes into being a vet.
Executive director, Nick Roberts, said this morning was a perfect demonstration of what the community can look forward to.
"With this effort without our own facility we are taking the activities out to our clients and reminding them we are still alive and we're still waiting for our exciting new Missoula public library facility to be opened where we will have a permanent location and a reintroduction of a museum facility there,” said Roberts.
If you'd like to learn about other events the museum is hosting you can find that information on the center's website.
https://www.childrensmuseummissoula.org/community-connections/