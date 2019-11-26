Families celebrate adoptions ahead of Thanksgiving

Several children officially found their forever families, just in time for Thanksgiving.
It was an emotional Tuesday afternoon as several families and their loved ones gathered inside the Missoula Children's Theater to celebrate four family adoptions.
Adoptions normally happen privately, but several public celebrations happen across the state of Montana during the month of November, which is adoption awareness month.
The Cortez family said it was a 15-month process to adopt their 11-year-old Arith. They couldn't be happier.
"She stole our hearts right away and this was something we've been waiting for. She's finally ours permanently," Arith's mother Cynthia Cortez said.
Judge John Larson signed off the paperwork for two infants and two children under the age of 11 to legally become part of their respective families.