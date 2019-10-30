"In the 5 years I have worked here I have never had a dog come into our lobby that was in labor," shelter attendant Kelly Stalkfleet said.
Right before the cold weather set in earlier this week some good Samaritans found a pregnant dog running along interstate 90.
The dog was brought into Missoula County Animal Shelter and was later named Faith.
It was a normal afternoon at the Missoula Animal Shelter until an emergency was brought in through the front door
“She’d been running for quite a while so the founders who brought her in she was unable to walk and had to be carried into the shelter,” Stalkfleet said.
And if that wasn’t exciting enough,
“On her way through the front door her water broke and so we had to decide what to do with faith,” Stalkfleet said.
Faith was carried back into quarantine but her labor wasn’t going as smoothly as they hoped.
“We started noticing her labor wasn’t progressing so she got sent to the vet,” Stalkfleet said.
There, faith got an emergency C-section and finally the excitement started to die down.
“Faith has 5 puppies 3 girls and 2 boys they are all extremely healthy she’s an amazing mom and loves her babies,” Stalkfleet said.
Shelter workers says Faith was lucky she was brought in when she was
“With the way she was so exhausted and worn out she would have died in the labor process but in that type of weather the puppies wouldn’t have survived anyways,” Stalkfleet said.
Now Faith is happily recovering in foster care taking care of her puppies until they are old enough to be adopted out. The shelter thinks they will be ready after Christmas.
The Missoula Animal Shelter is also asking for the public's help covering faith's vet bills they are accepting donation at the shelter or by paypal