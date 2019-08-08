If you can’t take the heat get out of the fairground, that’s right the Western Montana Fair held its first annual Chile Pepper Eating Contest.
Eight brave men and women bellied up to the table to take on the five round contest hosted by the Missoula County Extension
“I’m looking forward to easting some hot peppers; anywhere I go I eat spicy food,” Contestant Randolph Chitwood said.
Thursday’s contest had five rounds, with each pepper getting a little bit hotter on the Scoville Heat Scale
“Today we are starting out with a Hungarian Hot Wax,” Organizer and contestant Kaley Hensel said, “Its a 5,000 to 10,000 so it’s actually quite mild.”
Next comes the Serrano at 10 to 30,000 SHU. Then round three was the Ring of Fire Cayenne with 70 to 85 thousand SHU. Round four was the Orange Spice Jalapeno and the for the fifth and final round, coming in at 100,000 Scoville Units is the Big Thai.
But that number didn’t scare anyone away.
“There are no Carolina Reapers today unfortunately,” Chitwood said.
The winner will get a trophy but all the losers get milk
“You can have water but if you drink milk its over for you,” Organizer Sandy Perrin said.
With peppers laid out in front of them the rules were read out loud
"You get one minuet per round to eat your pepper the first one it kinda big but as you can see they get smaller and hotter" Perrin said.
The first pepper took a few bites but after that some contestants were eating peppers whole. A few rounds in and the tissues came out as contestants had to wipe their eyes and blow their nose with beads of sweat on their brow.
After round five, six pepper lovers were left standing. The tie breaker, who can eat the most Ring of Fires and Big Thais in 30 seconds.
The winner, Matthew Pfaff, finished off nine Rings of Fire and four Big Thai. After that, all he wanted is that glass of milk.
“ I will probably eat some dairy and relax and just wait for the aftermath tomorrow,” Pfaff said.
All the peppers ate today were actually grown in Missoula as a part of the Extension Office's promotion of local agriculture and foods at the fair.