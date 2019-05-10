Facebook partners with Missoula business to give away 500+ sweet treats

Facebook partnered with one Missoula business to give out more than 500 sweet treats to Montanans to celebrate the launch of a new way to send your loved ones a birthday Message.
Facebook chose Mary's Mountains Cookies in Missoula to help celebrate the global launch of "birthday stories."
Birthday stories is a new type of story on Facebook where friends and family send digital birthday cards, photos and birthday videos.
Mary's Mountain Cookies baked 650 "party animal cookies" to give out to hungry Montanans. The party animal cookie is snicker doodle dipped in white chocolate with rainbow sprinkles.
The shop has been open for a year and half, and the owner says this is a great opportunity for her business.
"We were really excited because it was an opportunity to partner with [Facebook], but also I love what we do. I think people love cookies and anybody who's going to get a free cookie is going to be super excited," Kara McCracken the co-owner said.
Even before doors opened at 10:00 a.m. there was a line of 20-30 people waiting.
Several cookie connoisseurs who got free treats said they were excited to use birthday stories on Facebook, and it was the best way to celebrate a Friday.