Law enforcement will be present at Stevensville schools Friday after someone made a threat late Thursday.
According to a press release the RavallI County Sheriff‘s office arrested someone in connection with the threat early Friday morning.
The following is a press release from the Mayor of Stevensville:
“Late Thursday night, December 13, Ravalli County law enforcement received information concerning a possible threat to the Stevensville School District, a single individual being the suspect. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office took the threat information and immediately began an investigation collaborating with the Stevensville Police Department.
An arrest was made by the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office in the early morning hours of December 14th. School officials are aware of the matter and have been in contact with police throughout the night. No further information is available about the suspect at this time.
In response to the event, the following information is available:
• Law enforcement will be at the school throughout the day on Friday, December 14.
• Students and parents should feel free to contact law enforcement and school administration if they have questions or concerns.”