One person is in the hospital after a reported explosion at the Wagon Wheel Trailer Park near Missoula.
The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) were called to the trailer park just after midnight this morning. Once crews got on scene the flames were shooting 35 feet in the air and four walls of the trailer were displaced.
One male who is believed to be residing in the trailer was taken to St. Patrick Hospital with injuries, and another person's trailer was damaged by the explosion.
At this time, it is not known if the trailer was insured, however the trailer is considered a total loss. Command has been turned over to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and they have secured the area for further investigation.
We will have more throughout the day.