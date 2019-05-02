MISSOULA- May kicks off National Wildfire Awareness Month, and in western Montana, it’s never too early to start preparing for the upcoming wildfire season.
A new program is bringing 24 wildland-urban interface students to Frenchtown to help homeowners prepare for wildfire season.
"Some of those simple suggestions are raking up leaves, any dead, dying material on their property to maybe cleaning out small trees on the property to make it more defendable if a wildfire were to come through the area,” said Frenchtown Rural Fire Department, Public Information Officer, Mel Holtz.
Coordinators say that having students spend time with homeowners in May could be crucial for safety and success come fire season.
"It's homeowners who are not used to fire impacting their neighborhood, so getting them out here to talk to homeowners in May make those conversations much better, much more efficient, and effective in August,” said Lolo National Forest Fire and Education Coordinator, Chris Johnson.
Fire experts say that preparing for wildfire season, also means strategizing. The National Cohesive Fire Strategy lists three things that the public should know: 1. Do what you can to make the landscape level resilient, 2. Remain fire aware, 3. Have safe and effective wildfire resources.
Following these home evaluations, the Frenchtown Rural Fire Department will be holding a community “Chip Day” on Saturday in Frenchtown for subdivisions in the area.