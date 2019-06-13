MISSOULA - As chip seal work starts on the I-90 interchange at Van Buren Street, construction crews explained why they sometimes work at hours that you might find inconvenient.
"It's work we can’t perform in the cool humid weather," says MDT Construction Operations Engineer John Schmidt. "That's why we don't do it in the evening or at night. It's something that has to be done during the day, and this is great weather for it."
Drivers can expect delays all the way from the I-90 exits to Broadway, but if the weather stays nice, the chip seal work should be finished over the weekend on June 15-16.
“We will chip seal today, we will rake tomorrow, and then we will stripe Saturday and that should be basically the end of the chip seal work," Schmidt said.
The Van Buren interchange project is in its final phases and should be completely done by mid-July. In the mean time if you are taking the Van Buren exit expect delays up to 15 minutes.