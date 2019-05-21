MISSOULA – For the next few weeks, Missoula street division crews will be doing construction on Stephens Avenue between South Sixth Street and Mount Avenue.
The city of Missoula partnered with the Montana Department of Transportation to improve road conditions. Monday May 20 and Tuesday May 21 crews removed asphalt from the roads and plan to start paving early next week.
The traveling public can expect delays and small intermittent detours when traveling on Stephens Ave. Ben Hensel, the deputy public works director for the city, encourages drivers to please be patient and use caution during detours through residential areas.
The project is estimated to cost around $380,000 and MDT will be billed the cost because it is a state route.