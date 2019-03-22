There's no lack of a community effort to rally behind the families and victims of last week's shootings in Evaro and Missoula.
One week after, local businesses are joining the movement to help cover medical costs and boost morale following the tragedy.
Exit 96 Shine is just another local business stepping up to help the four victims because they are hosting a car wash event where all of the proceeds will go directly to the victims’ families.
Exit 96 owner, Kiersten Englend, wants people to flood the car wash to raise money for families affected by this devastating situation.
After seeing the overwhelming support of the community, Englend said this is a critical time for her business to give back.
"We just felt a need to help. Sometimes in a situation like this you just feel helpless and you don't know what to do, but as a small business we just felt like we could give back to the community and the community could come as well and help support helpless or hopeless on what to do for these victims," said Englend.
If you don't need a wash, Englend said you're more than welcome to stop by and drop off a donation.
All money raised at the car wash will go directly to the victims and Englend has high hopes to help ease the burden for the victims and their families.
"Oh my gosh. I would love to raise as much as we could. You know I’m setting the standards high I would love 30 thousand to be divided up. I don't know if that's possible, but as much as we can," emphasized Englend.
This car wash will take place on April 7th from 8 AM to 5 PM, but they said they would stay opened longer if there are more customers.
Here are a list of more fundraisers the Palmer family has approved:
Kristin Kilpela GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/trooper-wade-palmer-expense-fund
Danielle Greenland GoFundMe:
https://www.gofundme.com/trooper-wade-palmer
Trooper Wade Palmer Benefit Account at First Interstate Bank: Deposits can be made at any branch or by mailing a check to 2500 N. Reserve St. Missoula, MT. 59808
Garden of Readn
Safeway Back the Blue BBQ https://www.facebook.com/events/1936163449846401/
Evaro Bar Spaghetti Dinner and Auction https://www.facebook.com/events/2414903658544608/
Crawford Distillery Benefit https://www.facebook.com/events/390919411692283/
Skeleton Key Bracelets https://bit.ly/2WcqJe4
Blushing Pineapple Crafts Decals https://bit.ly/2TXpv9p
Westside Bowling Lanes 50/50
Livingston First Responders Jars
Ink by Zink T-Shirts
Missoula Fresh Market Register Round Up
CPG Stevensville/ Community Medical Center