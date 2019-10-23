A family lost their home to a fire Wednesday afternoon in East Missoula.
East Missoula Rural Fire Chief Justin Shaffer said he received multiple calls of a house fire around 4:30 this afternoon.
Luckly, everyone inside, including a mother and her four children, all made it out unharmed.
Shaffer said the fire started in the back of the house and moved forward, but the Montana Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of this fire.
"As of now we are still in in the investigation process doesn’t look like any foul play or anything suspicious with this fire at this point but we are working with the Montana state Fire Marshal’s office with this investigation," Shaffer said.
Multiple agencies responded to the fire including East Missoula Rural Fire and Missoula Rural Fire Departments.
The Red Cross will provide housing for the family tonight.