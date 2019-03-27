MISSOULA - A Missoula-based group is trying to make a difference in the lives of children who don’t have enough to eat after school.
Every month during the school year, Essential Eats Distributors delivers boxes of food to the Blackfeet Nation. The nonprofit uses to donations to buy the food, and fills the boxes with options like turkey, potatoes and onions. EED director Sara Wecker says the organization uses a volunteer network to distribute resources to kids and their families across the area.
"A lot of folks face food insecurity with the Blackfeet Nation," Wecker said. "In the outlying communities, grocery stores can be 30 miles away."
Wecker says the organization hopes to deliver about 300 boxes of food to families in need for the month of March. This month's boxes are full of burger meat and potatoes.
Wecker says EED relies on volunteers and community donations to achieve its mission, and she's looking for volunteers with computer skills or access to trucks. More information is available here.