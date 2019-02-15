MISSOULA - Emergency responders are working around the clock to clear snow and debris left behind by the avalanche that closed traffic this week along Interstate-90 near Lookout Pass.
Drivers can expect temporary road closures along I-90 Saturday, while crews do some avalanche mitigation work. The work is expected to take several hours.
Several small slides kept westbound lanes of I-90 closed for a little more than 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday.
While westbound lanes opened around 5:30 PM Thursday afternoon, cleanup work continues.
Other than snow and debris, Montana Highway Patrol said road crews are working to clear any vehicles stuck following Wednesday’s avalanche.
And while I-90 is open, road conditions are far from safe with heavy snowfall and slick conditions near Lookout Pass.
Montana Highway Patrol's Jourdon Gulick said emergency responders have been racking up overtime, working to clear the roads. Gulick said MHP works very closely with the Montana Department of Transportation to keep traffic moving, but more importantly safe.
"Clearing up a lot of commercial vehicles that are stuck in all of these truck stops and rest areas. They essentially parked there for the night and are stuck and snowed in in areas," explained Trooper Gulick.
Gulick said speed limits are reduced along Lookout Pass as snow and ice is still covering the roadways.
"We're still pretty active, but at least at this point traffic is moving through and we don't have to deal with people getting blocked up at the closure and having to deal with people detouring around," said Gulick.
While MHP monitors traffic, transportation officials work on limiting future avalanche threats.
With more people on the roadways, Gulick said they'll be on high-alert this weekend looking to keep traffic running as smooth as possible.
"Our job is to run through top to bottom of the interstate there and make sure that nobody's in any rear end collisions or slide offs anybody stuck in the snow banks, anything like that, but just making sure nobody is stranded out there and everyone on the roadway is accounted for," explained Gulick.
Before you head out, you can find the latest updates on road closures on MDT’s website.