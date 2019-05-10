East side of Russell Bridge open for drivers and pedestrians

MISSOULA- As of Thursday night around 10:00 p.m. the new Russell Bridge is partly open.
From the looks of traffic Friday on the new bridge, it seems as if traffic has only gotten heavier since the east side opened late Thursday night.
The west side is now closed and there's still a lot of work in the area. The closure of Liberty Lane should be expected by drivers for the duration of the bridge construction.
Montana Department of Transportation project organizers told me that demolition and construction will start immediately on the west side, and that this whole project will wrap up early next year.
The Russell Bridge is still very much an active construction zone, so drivers and pedestrians please be cautious when using this area.