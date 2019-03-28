Trooper Palmer remains in a hospital in Salt Lake City after he was shot reveal times.
The most recent update from Montana Highway Patrol and Trooper Palmer's wife indicates he's in a medically induced coma.
There's been a lot of support statewide for all the families and victims in this case, including Trooper Palmer.
Many have taken to social media, joining the movement "Wear Green for Wade."
Before Wade Palmer was a trooper for MHP, he was a student in Drummond during his middle school years.
The shooting hits close to home because the Palmer family has remained active in the community even though they don't live there anymore.
Students and faculty wore green to school, showing their support for Palmer.
Palmer's father came to the school Thursday afternoon to speak to the students and staff at an assembly.
They also gave his family a poster, which was signed by the entire school.
"Wade is one of our kids. I mean he is a big kid now, but he was one of our students. And a great kid and now a great member of our community and our state, so anything we can do to support wade and support his family is something we want to be a part of," said school counselor, Jim Oberweiser.
Oberweiser said Palmer was always a great kid and had a huge smile.
He emphasized it's been great to see Palmer's success in his career and help in the community.
And you can participate in this social media campaign too.
All you have to do is take a picture wearing green and #BacktheBlueWear theGreen.