Junior high and high school students at Drummond Public Schools haven't had an official music program for about seven years. A grant to buy new musical instruments is about to change that.
School leaders say Drummond Public Schools has received a $7,000 grant from the Montana Masonic Foundation to repair and replace their instruments. Drummond principal and superintendent Christina Barbachano says only about a third of the school's instruments are currently usable. The rest are either damaged beyond repair or need some attention before students can play them.
Barbachano says restarting the music program will help students express themselves, and she's looking forward to seeing how that will affect their lives.
"It's a big shot in the arm to our morale around this, and it's going to give us the catalyst to move forward," Barbachano said. "I'm excited to see kids with shiny new working instruments."
Barbachano says another big goal is to use the instruments to start a community pep band. She hopes that will allow students and community members with musical interests to come together and play at events in the area.
Drummond Public Schools is currently hiring a music teacher, and Barbachano hopes the program will be up and running by the fall.