Drummond High School educators said they have to cut their softball and wrestling programs due to a lack of student participation.
Athletic Director, Tim Anderson, said participation in wrestling has gone down over the last two years with zero students trying out for last year’s team.
Anderson explained the same issues are happening with the softball team with only nine students trying out for the team.
He added they've tried creating a co-op team with Philipsburg, which is what the two schools do for football.
Still, that wasn't enough for the programs to continue.
"It’s just dwindling in numbers. Our whole school population is 66 kids. We have a track program that has always done well and kids come out for that.And we just don't have the athletes right now in our programs and girls particularly they are doing other things and softball wasn't one of the things that they wanted to do," explained Anderson.
Anderson said they can't bring eighth graders up for softball due to restriction by the Montana High School Association.
MHSA has held several votes to change the rule, but it has yet to pass.