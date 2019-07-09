The Dragon Hollow playground in downtown Missoula recently got a face-lift, but it was more than just a coat of paint.
The playground has expanded and has some new toys that encourage everyone to come play, even if they have a disability.
Everyone has their favorite thing to play on.
"Sliding down the slides" Josey said.
"I like the water thing" Bradyn said.
"The marry-go-round" Phoenix Hyland said.
But all these new features were added for a reason.
"We needed to expand the play area and make sure it is friendlier for kids with disabilities” Carousel Executive Director Theresa Cox said.
Volunteers started by making the area wheelchair accessible with rubber surfacing.
"So the new surfacing we have is the biggest thing that we have done to make it an all abilities playground but we have added a lot of new features as well" Cox said.
from unique swings, to a mister, and even a marry-go-round that can hold two wheelchairs. The new Dragon Hollow is really a playground for everyone.
But 10-year-old Phoenix Hyland summed up all the new inclusive equipment the best.
"It's all pretty cool." Hyland said.
While the park is open and ready to be played on, a grand reopening ceremony will take place Thursday.