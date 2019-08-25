Drag queens and kings help rescue dogs find their forever home

Local shelters are always trying to help pets find their forever homes and today the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana helped one shelter showcase their available dogs in a fun new way.
A small crowd of furry friends and eager spectators gathered in Fort Missoula Park Sunday for the first annual Wags & Wigs doggy drag show, supporting the Mission Valley Animal Shelter.
“We decided a fun way to showcase these dogs was with a furry fashion show with drag queens!” Wags & Wigs organizer and Miss Gay Big Sky 2019, Vanilla Waiffer said.
Some of the queens preformed songs about dogs, like “Who Let the Dogs Out” and “He is a Tamp” While others featured their furry friends on the run way.
The Mission valley animal shelter brought seven dogs to Missoula for the show all looking for their forever home.
“We have adoption applications in back to fill out if you like a dog you see” a shelter representative announced.
Vanilla Waiffer along with other kings and queen from the ISCSM said its unique events like these that bring a community together.
“it’s all about making the community better in different ways,” Waiffer said.