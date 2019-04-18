MISSOULA- After three months of deliberation the Missoula County Public Schools board of trustees narrowed their final three candidates down to one, Dr. Robert Watson.
After a long day of interviewing three candidates, Robert Watson, Jan Haven, and David Baugh, this evening board members selected Dr. Robert Watson as Missoula county's new Superintendent of public schools.
Watson has previously worked in Missoula as sentinel high school's principal, and board members said his tie to Montana as well as strong leadership skills made him a trustworthy selection.
"Much of a leaders ability to lead comes down to relationships and trust, and I felt that Rob Watson's comments and the way that he presented himself made it very evident that he was the person who could be trusted,” said Missoula County Public School’s Board of Trustee, Jennifer Newbold.
Upon voting on the motion to make Dr. Watson the superintendent, the room was filled with a loud applause and joy.
Members of the public and board voiced their opinion on how pleased they were with this selection.
Dr. Watson will return to Missoula following the end of the school year in Bozeman and he will take over as Superintendent July 1st.