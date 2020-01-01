Dozens evacuated from chairlifts at Montana Snowbowl after malfunction

Dozens of people are safe after a close-call on a chair-lift malfunction at Montana Snowbowl.
According to the Missoulian, several dozen skiers and snowboarders were evacuated from the Lavelle chairlift at Montana Snowbowl on Wednesday afternoon when an empty chair disconnected from the cable.
No one was injured in the incident.
The Missoulian reports the chair had swung around the bull wheel after unloading two skiers when it got stuck on part of the lift and tore from the cable.
The people who were on the chairs while the incident happened were evacuated by ropes and harnesses.
ABC FOX Montana reached out to Montana Snowbowl and the Missoula County Sheriffs office but have not heard back as of 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.