The Missoula Police Department says a man has been arrested on felony charges following a brief vehicle chase in downtown Missoula Tuesday morning.
MPD says Damien Spatoro, 18, is in custody after allegedly stealing a car from S. Higgins Ave. early Tuesday morning. MPD says an officer saw the stolen vehicle driving near Higgins and Broadway just after 4 a.m., and pursued the vehicle after the driver did not stop. MPD says the chase ended on Roosevelt Street around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.
MPD says Spatoro faces multiple charges, including ones that aren't related to this morning's events. He's currently being held in the Missoula County jail.