MISSOULA - Three downtown businesses reported recent break-ins, including one through a rooftop HVAC unit.
The Market On Front deli posted on Friday saying that over the holidays, someone attempted to break in through the rooftop vent. They say the vandalism was extensive.
"We are working diligently to get everything patched up. Unfortunately and heartbreaking as this is we will move forward! Missoula is the best community let’s keep an eye out for one another."
In addition, Lake Missoula Tea Company on East Broadway reported that someone threw a rock in the window and went for the cash register over the holidays. The store owners received a call about the broken window on Christmas morning.
In mid-December, a similar break-in was reported at Smooch Cosmetic Boutique on Main Street. Thieves reportedly took cash, personal items and $4,000 in inventory. The store did capture surveillance photos of the suspects, some of whom were on bicycle. One suspect reportedly left cigarette butts scattered around the store during the theft.
Here's info from the Smooch post on Dec. 19:
"Well, this group of individuals are responsible for the break in at Smooch Cosmetic Boutique. They have taken cash, over $4000 in new product, and many personal items. The girl is wearing a pair of Sole Society light gray over the knee boots she took from the store along with a white Eddie Bauer puffy vest she took. If you recognize a bike or anything about these people please call the Missoula PD or Crimestoppers. Please reference Case # 2018-60083"
We're reaching out to Missoula police to learn more.