Great news for Missoula today as the biggest project going into the downtown area has been approved.
The proposed downtown event center and hotel combination was given the green light by both the Missoula Redevelopment Agency and the city council
The new construction is a part of the river front triangle project and will be built on the corner of Orange and Front Street.
The $100 million proposal was approved and what is now a parking lot will soon turn into a construction site by July 22, 2020.
It was a packed conference room this morning as Nick Checota and Chris Behan presented the amendments to the previously approved plan for the Fox Hotel site.
There were only five major changes to the plan.
"The first one and the most significant one is the reassignment of the agreements from Hotel Fox to Clark Fork Riverfront Properties which is a single purpose LLC owned by myself and my wife," Nick Checota said.
Second they are expanding the idea from a conference center to an event center.
Then the previous the developer lease was going to be for 50 years but now it will be for 75 years.
Next Checota said the city will no longer be required to assist in marketing for the event center.
Finally the start date for the project is being pushed from May 22 to July 22.
After the meeting with the MRA the amendments were pitched again to the city council where it passed unanimously.
As Checota was showing draw ups for the building he really wants the new event center to highlight the river.
"There is a lot of thought that still needs to go into how the promenade interacts and integrates with the riverfront trail and how we make that feel like a really cool park space," Checota said.
And bring world class acts to Missoula
"We can do things that we have never done before we can do theatrical performances we can bring in big name comedy with 3000 seats is a whole new world for us," Checota said.
At the end of the meeting this morning the board noted that this conference center has been in the making for over 30 years since the fox hotel was given to the city and now they are excited to see plans moving forward.