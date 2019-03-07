MISSOULA - The second suspect in Missoula's most notorious recent homicide case has pleaded guilty to stabbing and dismembering two people.
The Missoulian reports that Tiffanie Pierce, 23, pleaded guilty in court Thursday, March 7. She was charged with two counts of felony homicide, felony assault with a weapon, robbery and burglary.
Her boyfriend and co-defendant, Augustus Standingrock, pleaded guilty in December 2018.
The two were arrested in August 2017 for the killing of Marilyn Pickett and Jackson Wiles, whose remains were found dismembered in vats of acid in summer 2017.
Information from: Missoulian.com