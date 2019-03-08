Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks warns people that it's illegal to feed deer under Montana law.
Deer sightings are more frequent in town and FWP has received a lot of reports of people feeding the animals.
FWP said feeding deer could bring more into town and they would be followed by predators like lions and bears.
Additionally, FWP emphasized a higher population of urban deer could lead to the spread of contagious diseases.
So with urban wildlife on everyone's news feed, FWP is urging people to keep their distance in order to avoid future problems.