FRENCHTOWN - Harrowing photos of a dog after he was ejected from a truck during a rollover crash along I-90 are going viral tonight on social media.
The dog, and it's owner, are both safe tonight, but a little worse for wear. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon just outside of Frenchtown in the eastbound lane of I-90 near mile marker 83.
The driver, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Navarro, fell asleep at the wheel of his truck, and went down an embankment, rolling the truck over multiple times.
The dog was ejected from the truck, and began to run down the highway, obviously scared. According to Trooper Navarro, other motorists located the dog, and made sure he was safe and secure.
The man driving the truck was wearing his seat belt, and according to Trooper Navarro, was the biggest factor in saving his life. Once the truck came to a stop, the man was able to get himself out of his seat belt and out of the truck.
The man and his dog were taken to the hospital for their injuries, but they are both expected to make a full recovery.