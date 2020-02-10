MISSOULA -A family in Missoula said their puppy died from a highly contagious virus. It's the same virus that forced a popular city dog park to close last week.
Missoula Parks and Recreation shut down Montana Rail Link Dog Park on Tuesday, February 4. It's located on South Johnson Street, across from the Southgate Mall.
Jessica Smith and Kyle Colton said their six-month-old border collie/lab mix, Goose, tested positive for parvovirus last week.
The couple said they took Gooses to the Montana Rail Link park almost every day since the time he was five-months-old. Colton said Goose was energetic and loved to play with other dogs at the park.
"He was very rambunctious," Colton said. "He's a puppy so every time we took him he was excited; he played hard."
That changed at the beginning of February when the family noticed their normally energetic puppy was lethargic and starting to puke.
"We finally got him into the vet and they did a parvo test and he had parvo," Smith said.
Goose passed away on Monday, February 3, on day before the Montana Rail Link park was closed.
Parvo, short for parvovirus is a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness that without treatment can be deadly for young dogs. The family's other puppy, Maverick, is nine-weeks-old and also tested positive for the virus, as confirmed in veterinarian records obtained by ABC FOX Montana.
Smith said they never took Maverick to the dog park because he was too young, but he likely got the virus from Goose.
Animal experts said parvovirus is endemic, meaning it can be found anywhere dogs are found.
While Goose did play at the Montana Rail Link park frequently, it's next to impossible to prove the pup contracted the virus there.
"Parvo has been around, and will probably will continue to be around," Jeff Darrah of Missoula Animal Control said. "Just make sure your dogs are vaccinated and everybody will be safe."
Colton and Smith said they contacted Missoula Parks and Recreation after the positive test, and the agency immediately closed the dog park. Montana Rail Link Park will stay closed until the snow melts off the ground, and the city can work to address the problem.
"We can bring in some additional dog bark chips to help diffuse the problem, cover up some things here," David Selvage with Missoula Parks and Recreation said.
There are new signs posted at all City of Missoula dog parks warning pet owners about the virus, and alerting them to not bring dogs who are under four months, under-vaccinated, or sick into parks
In the meantime, Colton and Smith are getting treatment for Maverick, and want to warn other about the signs and symptoms of the disease.
If your dog is experiencing severe diarrhea, vomiting or a fever, contact your vet immediately.