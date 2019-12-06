MISSOULA - Individuals have been cited after a dog was caught in an illegal trap in Missoula and died.
According to Facebook posts from the dog's owner and Footloose Montana, the pup was caught in a trap on Hiberta Street, near the Clark Fork River on Sunday night, and did not survive.
The two men who reportedly set multiple traps were cited by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), and Missoula Animal Control.
"This trap was ILLEGAL and did not belong there," said the dog's owner Rachel Luger in a public Facebook post. "We cannot control what incredibly stupid and dangerous things people may do, however we can prepare for the worst. It's not safe to assume you will not encounter a trap, especially this time of year."
Luger's post about her dog's death had been shared nearly 1,000 times as of Friday afternoon.
We have reached out to FWP for additional information and are waiting to hear back. This story will be updated as additional details are available.