DNRC urges people to be cautious with fires this fall

MISSOULA - Although temperatures are dropping and fall is setting in, the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation and Bureau of Land Management encourage people to be cautious with warming and campfires.
"Even though we're on the backside of fire season, we want to remind people that in a season like this where we've had some wet weather, we almost always have some fall fires," said Mike DeGrosky, DNRC fire protection bureau chief.
Vegetation will still dry back out this fall and a spark from a campfire or warming fire could ignite a fire. Hunters and campers should also check fire restrictions for their destination and avoid building fires during high winds.
The Montana DNRC and BLM also want to encourage people to never build fires underneath overhanging branches, against a tree stump, or directly on vegetation. It is also important to remember that shooting at exploding targets is illegal on public lands and has been the cause of a couple fires this past season.
Officials also want recreationists to remember to always keep a bucket of water, dirt and shovel near by to put your fire out and never leave it until the coals are cool to the touch.