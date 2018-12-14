MISSOULA- One of the suspects in a high-profile double-homicide case unexpectedly pleaded guilty in court Friday, the Missoulian reports.
The paper reports that Augustus Standingrock entered a guilty plea to a now-infamous double homicide case.
Standingrock and his girlfriend, Tiffanie Pierce, are accused of plotting together to kill Marilyn Pickett and Jackson Wiles.
Their remains were found dismembered in vats of acid in summer 2017.
They're both held on $2 million bond.
The paper also reports that Standingrock plans to testify against Pierce.
Information from: Missoulian Newspaper