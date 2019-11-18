Digital life after death

MISSOULA - It's not a topic that is talked about often, but have you ever wondered what happens to your social media or digital foot print after you pass away?
Social media is huge in people's lives today and even more aspects are going digital, like remembering a friend or a loved one.
Facebook now has a setting that allows you to designate a person to either delete or memorialize your social media account. The online profile can now serve as a memorialized legacy of their life with the word "Remembering" above their name.
You can access this setting by clicking the upside down triangle in the upper right-hand corner of your Facebook page, head to manage account, and then designate a friend to manage the profile. They will not be able to read your messages or post as you, but they will be able to memorialize your account, monitor posts to the page, respond to new friend requests, and update your profile and cover photo.
However, if you do not want your profile memorialized, you can have your account deleted all together.