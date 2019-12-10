As a proposed condo project in Missoula is inching closer to becoming a reality developers talk about what is coming next.
On December 3rd the Missoula planning board voted in favor of a proposal that would get rid of six historic home and replace them with a new 48 unit condo building.
WGM is the land use planner for this project and they are still working on a finalized design, but they do expect a majority of the high-end condos to be owned, and approximately 12 units to be rentals.
Neighbors in the area are concerned with how expensive these new condos could be considering the loss of the existing, more affordable houses if this proposal passes.
Jeff Gardner said he has been living in and renting the same historic house for over 20 years. For him the idea of replacing affordable historic buildings with high-end condos is frustrating.
"Its out of my price range, all I know is I cant afford this new stuff they are building but then again it's not for us, it's for rich outsiders," Gardner said.
Land owner Cole Berquist said while they do not have set prices for all the units they will be what he said is market rate.
"There will be a wide range of units but our hope is to have them start under $250,000," Berquist said.
And condos larger than 2,000 square feet could be in the high six figures.
Berquist also wanted to let everyone know WGM is working with other area contractors to see if the historic houses can be moved or incorporated into the new building.
The city council will hold a public hearing and final vote on the proposal on Monday Decmber 16th.