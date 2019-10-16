ST. REGIS - A detour is in place for eastbound traffic on I-90 after an early morning semi crash and hazmat spill early Wednesday morning.
Drivers should expect pilot vehicles, reduced speeds and delays of 15-30 minutes near St. Regis.
One westbound lane has reopened. Detours, closures and reduced speeds could impact westbound lanes intermittently.
The semi tipped over between De Borgia and St. Regis. It was carrying talcum powder, which is why the incident is being treated as a hazmat investigation.
The crash site is under investigation and Montana Highway Patrol said speed and the curve of the highway were factors in the crash.
No was injured in the incident.
Law enforcement said they do not have an estimated time when the freeway will re-open.