HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. -- Flathead County Sheriff's Office SWAT team served detectives on a search warrant Wednesday, for a man with several firearms believed to be stolen in a series of burglaries.
According to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, detectives confiscated 28 firearms, drug paraphernalia, and possible methamphetamine at a home on River Drive in Hungry Horse.
FCSO SWAT Team and Kalispell Special Response Team served the search warrant for the detectives because the situation was classified as highly dangerous, according to the release.
FSCO arrested Robert W. Rigsbee, 52, of Hungry Horse on felony drug possession charges. Adult Protective Services took an elderly woman out of the home and into protective custody.