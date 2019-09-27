MISSOULA - To celebrate National Public Lands day on September 28, people will be heading to Mount Dean Stone to work on paving a trail and making it ADA accessible.
Volunteers will work on the Miller Creek Side of Mount Dean Stone so that adventurers and nature lovers of all abilities can enjoy the great outdoors to it's fullest extent. Crews will work to pack the ground of the trail and plant native grasses and flowers.
"One thing that we've heard and understood is that the opportunity for nature trails in connection to the outdoors on non-paved trails amidst nature, is that there's a need for that," said Whitney Schwab with Five Valleys Land Trust.
This project has been organized with the help of numerous Missoula over the course of three years. Contributors to the project include Five Valleys Land Trust, the Nature Conservancy, the City of Missoula, Mountain Bike Missoula, Run Wild Missoula, Montana State Parks, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and REI just to name a few.
Despite predicted weather conditions, about 100 people are scheduled to brave the elements and accomplish this project for the community and as a way to celebrate National Public Lands day.
"We're really fortunate to have the opportunity to do this work in Montana where people are prepared for the weather and they understand the value of coming out and being a part of the public lands stewardship that we all love and cherish," said Ben Horan with Mountain Bike Missoula.
If you are interested in volunteering your time for National Public Lands day, you can head to this link or contact Five Valleys Land Trust at 406.549.0755.