Deschamps Lane closed until further notice

A popular short cut road taken by a thousand people a day in Missoula is closed.
Missoula Public Works officials said a portion of Dechamps Lane, from LaValle Creek Bridge and Mullan Road, is closed until further notice.
"We went through the commissioners yesterday and approved a closure from Roller Coaster Road to Mullan Road," Missoula Public Works Engineer Erik Dickson said.
Melting snow, heavy rain and clay roads -- that's what's causing the muddy mess and road closure on Dechamps Lane.
"In order to keep it passable, we're bringing in some asphalt millings which is equivalent to gravel," Dickson said.
He adds there are a handful of homes in this area, and people not following the road closures is making it harder of the folks who live on that particular bad stretch of Deschamps Lane.
"We have some folks that need services from like home oxygen delivery, propane delivery, even package delivery Fedex, the post office, whatever," Dickson said. "If those vehicles can't get through it impacts their daily life."
He adds if there's more traffic on Deschamps Lane then it will lead to an even longer road closure.