MISSOULA - A recent building demolition revealed well-preserved historic signs on the side of a historic brick building downtown.
As the old Firestone building was knocked down to make way for a new six-story hotel planned for the corner of Pattee and Main, it provides a look into Missoula's history on the side of the adjacent building.
The painted signs advertising a printing bureau and jeweller are still vibrant, as the building next door sheltered them from the elements.
It's unclear how old the signs are, but they do list a three-digit phone number for one of the businesses.
A Missoulian story says Kohn's was Missoula's first jewelry store. Bohemian immigrant Herman Kohn opened it in 1883. Kohn sold his store to Ozi Stoverud in 1955.
The Missoula Historic Preservation page shared pictures of the signs on Facebook.