The $67 million construction project at Missoula International Airport is well on its way for its brand new terminal and the first major phase of construction for this project is the demolition process.
The demolition is taking place on the west end of the airport, which is where the new terminal will be.
Airport Director, Cris Jensen, said the contractor is methodically demolishing the building because they are going to recycle a lot of this material moving forward with the project.
Jensen said they relocated the security checkpoint in December, so they could start this deconstruction process.
"We’re actually in really good shape so far. We’re right on schedule and we're right on budget, so we're feeling pretty good. It’s obviously still early and there are a lot of things that could change, but we're off to a very good start," emphasized Jensen.
This much needed expansion will give the airport the opportunity to grow because it has exceeded its capacity.
"You know what this does for us is it kind of allows us to grow into the future. It will give us the ability to go out and talk to more airlines it will give us the ability to talk to our existing airlines and say we want bigger aircraft. And really today that’s not possible,” explained Jensen.
Jensen said the demolition will take place for another four to six weeks and then they will start laying out the foundation for the new terminal.
The first three phases of this construction project are expected to be completed by the late summer or early fall of 2021 and additional phases may be completed after depending on funding.