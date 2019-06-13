Delays Continue on Van Buren

Construction season continues here in the garden city, and its causing some delays east of downtown.
If you are trying to get on or off the I-90 ramp at Van Buren Street you may want to give yourself some extra time or find a different route.
It seems every time the weather gets better the traffic gets worse, but there is a reason for that.
"Its work we can’t perform in the cool humid weather that's why we don't do it in the evening or at night it is something that has to be done during the day and this is great weather for it" MDT Construction Operations Engineer, John Schmidt said.
Drivers can expect delays all the way from the i-90 exits; to Broadway but if the weather stays nice the roads should clear up by Saturday.
“We will chip seal today we will rake tomorrow and then we will stripe Saturday and that should be basically the end of the chip seal work" Schmidt said.
While you might encounter the occasional road rage due to delays, most people understand the need for a little road work. We might not appreciate it now but laying down a little tar and gravel goes a long way
“a chip seal is our way of keeping good roads good” Schmidt said.
The van buren interchange project is in its final phases and should be completely done mid-July. In the mean time if you are taking the Van Buren exit expect delays up to 15 minutes.