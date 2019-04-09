7-10 day weather forecast doesn't cause concern for Clark Fork River flooding

MISSOULA- The rain and snow being seen are going to cause the Clark Fork River to rise, but National Weather Service officials say that the river won't rise to the point of concern, especially to the levels that we saw last year in the garden city.
With rain and snow coming our way, weather and county officials say that the Clark Fork River will rise between two to four feet, but that our temperatures will keep conditions stable.
"Over the next 7-10 days it's going to stay cool and unsettled but with the cooler temperatures we are expecting the runoff to actually decrease because we will have less snow melt,” said Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Travis Booth.
In a move to remain cautious after the 2018 flooding, the emergency flood stage was lowered from 10 feet to 7.5 feet, and officials say although they aren't currently concerned about flooding, the public should still remain aware.
"7.5 feet is a gage height that is reached on average about every other year as a normal flow and that is something we want people to be aware of,” said Adriane Beck, Director of Missoula County Emergency Management.
County officials say that while usually Missoula starts to see flooding from May to June, the county is still keeping a close eye on it, And in anticipation of a potential natural disaster, the county will ask commissioners to sign an emergency proclamation to remain ahead of possible high waters.
"While we have a relatively average snow pack, we still could have flooding impact, it will all depend on how quickly the snow melts, how warm it gets, how long it stays warm, and if we get any kind of rain events,” added Beck.
County officials say with the rain and snow in our forecast this and next week, they don’t foresee any incidents such as flooding happening.
The County will be holding an informational flooding meeting April 24th at 6 p.m. for Orchard Home residents.