Day spa Skin Chic opens new second location in the Mercantile Building

MISSOULA- Another business opens in the rebuilt Missoula Mercantile building. Skin Chic is the latest business to enter the new building.
The day spa first opened in downtown Missoula, before moving into their well-known location in the Southgate Mall.
Manager Callie Cattaneo says they're excited to be back in the heart of the Garden City.
"'Baby' Skin Chic is what we are calling it, where we can just get everyone from this side of town in here,” she said.
The new location is open for appointments or walk-ins Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on Skin Chic, click here.